Omicron set to be dominant coronavirus strain in London by Tuesday

UK NewsPublished:

Boris Johnson issued a stark warning about the spread of the new variant, which was only confirmed in the UK on November 27.

People queue for booster jabs at St Thomas' Hospital in London

The Omicron variant is set to become the dominant strain of coronavirus in London, just weeks after it was first detected in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the strain will be responsible for the majority of infections in the capital by Tuesday, and has warned of a “tidal wave” of cases across the country.

The first UK cases of Omicron were only confirmed on November 27 and the speed of its spread has alarmed ministers and prompted a dramatic acceleration of the booster jab programme.

Coronavirus – Mon Dec 13, 2021
People queue for booster jabs at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Johnson said on Monday: “We can see Omicron spiking now in London and some other parts of the country.

“Here, in the capital, it probably represents about 40% of the cases. By tomorrow, it will be the majority of the cases and it’s increasing the whole time.”

The UK Health Security Agency has previously projected that Omicron could become the dominant variant across the country by the middle of the month.

Speaking at a vaccination centre in Paddington, west London, Mr Johnson confirmed the first death in the UK of a patient with Omicron.

“I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population,” he said.

“So the best thing we can all do is get our boosters. We’re opening up centres across the country.

“We’re getting in the Army to help with the logistics, we’re expanding in every possible way. And what we need now is for the public to respond. And to do what is necessary: get boosted now.”

A lengthy queue developed at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, just across the Thames from the Houses of Parliament, as rules were relaxed to allow all eligible over-18s to get a booster.

