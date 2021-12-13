Covid-19: UK confirms first Omicron death

Boris Johnson

At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Boris Johnson has said.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London, the Prime Minister said: “Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.”

It came after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government will “throw everything at” the Covid booster programme to tackle Omicron.