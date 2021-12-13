Arrests made over potential death of crew member after ship collision in Sweden

Overturned ship

Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected death of a crew member after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden.

It is understood the British-registered Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).

The Swedish Maritime Administration confirmed at 3pm that one person is still missing at sea.

The Swedish Prosecution Service (SPS) said two people, a British and a Croatian citizen, have been arrested on potential charges of causing the death of another person, gross negligence in maritime traffic and “gross sea drunkenness”.

British cargo ship Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, seen capsized in the background (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)

The SPS confirmed the cause of the collision is unclear, and prosecutors are in the early stages of their investigation into what happened.

The Swedish Maritime Administration said the Danish cargo ship capsized after the collision and a major search mission, including a helicopter and ships, was carried out for two missing persons.