Covid-19 boosters to be expanded to over-18s in Scotland from next week

✋ Are you age 30-39? If so, you can book your booster jag online from tomorrow at https://t.co/5zPIU9cRKH

Appointments will open later in week for 18-29 year olds – date to follow shortly.

If you are in older age groups and haven’t yet had booster, please also book now. https://t.co/XrTf7PRnMx

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 12, 2021