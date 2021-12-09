Permanent memorial planned for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

A permanent memorial is to be created for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed by his stepmother and father.

A circle of six trees is to be planted in memory of the youngster near the house where he was poisoned, beaten, abused and murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin.

Tustin, 32, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years last Friday after fatally beating the defenceless youngster at her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, in June last year, leaving him with an unsurvivable brain injury.

Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was found guilty of his son’s manslaughter and jailed for 21 years.

There has been an outpouring of public grief about the abuse and murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, including a recent vigil outside the home where he was killed (Jacob King/PA)

Details of Arthur’s cruel abuse and treatment, including being poisoned with salt, emerged during the pair’s Coventry Crown Court trial and has caused widespread shock, revulsion and grief.

A public vigil was held on Sunday outside the house where he was fatally attacked, with residents planning another on Saturday.

Other tributes saw football fans holding a minute’s applause for Birmingham City FC fan Arthur at various fixtures around the country over last weekend.

A national review is now under way into contact the authorities had with Arthur, after social workers visited the boy at the family’s home two months before his death but found “no safeguarding concerns”.

In the House of Commons on Thursday, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said it is “not good enough” that authorities always say lessons will be learned from the cruel treatment of vulnerable children.

Tributes were paid to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes at football grounds around the country last weekend (PA)

He told MPs he found it “almost impossible” to read news stories about Arthur because it made him think of his own children.

He added: “I have got this in my notes today that I am meant to say that ‘lessons will be learned’, but that is what we always say and it is not good enough. We need to protect little children.”

Solihull Council said it is now planning a memorial after being approached with the idea by residents.