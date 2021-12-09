Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Niranjala Prabakar receives her Covid-19 booster vaccine jab at Copes pharmacy in Streatham, south London (Yui Mok/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 312 (83%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 63 (17%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 632 new cases in the seven days to December 5 – the equivalent of 919.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,062.3 in the seven days to November 28.

Reigate & Banstead in Surrey has the second highest rate, up from 668.0 to 909.9, with 1,358 new cases.

South Northamptonshire has the third highest rate, up from 617.9 to 876.5, with 837 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (863.7, up from 672.1); the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (834.8, up from 619.0); and East Ayrshire has the highest rate in Scotland (642.3, up from 432.6).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Northamptonshire (up from 617.9 to 876.5)

South Hams (629.9 to 872.1)

Reigate & Banstead (668.0 to 909.9)

Harborough (506.6 to 746.3)

West Devon (527.3 to 753.5)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 28.