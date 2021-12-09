Notification Settings

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of daughter

UK NewsPublished:

Mother and baby are said to be doing well, following the arrival on Thursday morning.

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to her second child with the Prime Minister after a tumultuous 24 hours for Downing Street.

Mr and Mrs Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital earlier on Thursday.

The Prime Minister was present throughout the birth, the PA news agency understands.

Boris and Carrie Johnson
The couple announced they were expecting their second child in July (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July, as the 33-year-old environmental campaigner spoke of having a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The birth of a sister for Wilfred came the morning after the Prime Minister announced England is entering Plan B to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As well as facing Tory anger over the latest restrictions, Mr Johnson is battling the fallout of an allegedly rule-breaking Number 10 Christmas party last year which forced the resignation of senior Government aide Allegra Stratton.

Also on Thursday morning, the Conservatives were fined £17,800 over the controversial donation to help cover the lavish refurbishments to the couple’s Downing Street flat.

The new arrival means Mr Johnson has at least seven children, although he has frequently obfuscated when asked exactly how many.

