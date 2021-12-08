Lorraine Kelly and Brookside creator Phil Redmond to receive honours

Lorraine Kelly is among those being honoured at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (David Parry/PA)

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly, a renowned soap creator and prominent scientist are among those due to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle.

Kelly, a staple on breakfast television for decades, is being made a CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Meanwhile Sir Phil Redmond, the man behind Grange Hill, Brookside and Hollyoaks, will be knighted for services to broadcasting and arts in the regions.

Phil Redmond is the creator of hit soaps Brookside, Hollyoaks and Grange Hill (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Professor Tim Spector is due to be made an OBE for services to the Covid-19 response.

The professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London has become a well-known name and face during the pandemic, leading the Covid Symptom Study app which sees users provide health data to help researchers and the NHS better understand the virus.

Also being honoured is 105-year-old Ruth Saunders, from Newbury in Berkshire, who is due to be made an MBE for services to charity during the pandemic, having walked a marathon to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Dame Caroline Wilson, the UK ambassador to China, is being honoured with a damehood for services to British foreign policy.