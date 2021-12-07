Theatres dealt another blow by Covid as shows cancelled due to company illness

Moulin Rouge The Musical – London

Theatres have been dealt another blow by Covid-19 with several shows forced to cancel performances due to outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes despite “robust” safety measures put in place at venues.

Ticketholders are to be contacted about rearrangements and some venues are looking to recast the performances to allow the show to go on.

Audience members attending Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End have been advised not to attend the Piccadilly Theatre on Monday and Tuesday following the announcement that company members had tested positive.

Despite robust safety measures, members of our Dick Whittington company have unfortunately tested positive for Covid. Our opening shows will now see an alternative company of actors replace the advertised cast. Ticket holders are being contacted directly. https://t.co/QParfRyNWL pic.twitter.com/eoxBSMoecw — Royal & Derngate (@RoyalDerngate) December 7, 2021

All weekend performances were cancelled and the show will remain on ice until Wednesday, due to be the show’s opening night, a spokesman said.

In a statement the company said: “Despite extremely robust measures being in place, members of our company have unfortunately tested positive for Covid.

“Therefore, Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have sadly had to be cancelled.

“Your point of purchase will be in touch in the coming days with options. Please do not come to the theatre on Monday or Tuesday.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Moulin Rouge! The Musical when performances resume.”

A production of Dick Whittington at the Royal and Derngate theatre in Northampton was also postponed due to Covid, but the theatre said it would be providing an alternative cast for the opening shows.

Audience members attending Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End have been advised not to attend the Piccadilly theatre due to an outbreak of the virus.

“In considering many options available to us, our priority has remained to deliver a knock-out pantomime for all to enjoy,” it said.

“While we are sorry for the obvious disappointment this temporary re-casting may cause, we are extremely confident that whichever cast audiences see, they will have a fantastic experience at Royal & Derngate.”

It comes despite recent measures implemented by Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre.

“As Christmas approaches, it is vital that we ensure our theatres continue to be safe environments to visit and work in,” SOLT said in a statement.

The See it Safely campaign includes enhanced cleaning at venues, contactless ticketing and security checks, face coverings and the ability to exchange tickets if unable to attend due to Covid.