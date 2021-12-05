Santas gather across the UK for festive charity runs

Participants taking part in the Liverpool Santa Dash in Liverpool in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital (Jason Roberts/PA)

Thousands of runners across the UK have donned their festive outfits to take part in charity Santa runs, after events last year were cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Liverpool’s 5k run is now in its 18th year, and more than 5,000 Santas braved temperatures of 5C to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

In addition to the runners, dogs dressed in red and inflatable dinosaurs wrapped in tinsel were spotted at the event.

Runners take part in a Santa run in Marlow, Buckinghamshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Betty, a four-year-old patient at Alder Hey, was the official starter for the run, and was joined by Jamie Carragher, one of the charity’s ambassadors.

Carragher was treated at Alder Hey’s neonatal ward for the first six weeks of his life.

The charity recently launched a £2.5 million appeal to help develop a state-of-the-art unit for newborn babies and their families.

Inflatable dinosaurs wrapped in tinsel at Liverpool’s run (Jason Roberts/PA)

The Santas set off at 9.30am and ran through the Royal Albert Dock before crossing the finish line at Liverpool Town Hall.

A dog waits at the Santa run in Liverpool (Jason Roberts/PA)

So-called Santa Dashes also took place in Marlow, Chester, Cardiff, and Watford.