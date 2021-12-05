Minister piles pressure on Boris Johnson to come clean over No 10 Christmas party

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said it would have been a clear breach of Covid rules at the time if Boris Johnson’s staff held a party in No 10 in the run-up to last Christmas.

Boris Johnson has not denied reports that his members of Downing Street team staged a party on December 18 last year when London was under Tier 3 restrictions but has insisted that no rules were broken.

However Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, said he did not know the truth of the reports based on “unsubstantiated claims all on the basis of anonymous sources”, but if they turned out to be correct, then there would have been a breach.

“Until there is something substantiated, until it is more than anonymous sources, I think we are chasing shadows,” he told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“If there is a breach of the rules, there is a breach of the rules.

“But I don’t know the full facts because I wasn’t there.

“Of course, if there was a formal party held, of course that it something that is clearly contrary to the guidance.

“If anyone held a party that it is contrary to the rules, of course that is the wrong thing to do.

“If something unsubstantiated from anonymous sources actually materialised, then of course it would be wrong.”