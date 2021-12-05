Dominic Raab suggests there is no need for a new law on pestering women

The new Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has signalled that ministers believe there is no need for a new law to make the pestering of women such as wolf-whistling at them on the street a criminal offence.

The Daily Telegraph reported that a review this week by the Law Commission will call for “public sexual harassment” and inciting hatred against women to be made specific offences.

However, Mr Raab told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show: “We have got very strong laws already in place to make sure any intimidation or harassment of women anywhere in our society is dealt with and addressed.

“It is already a criminal offence.

“I think we have got to be very careful that we enforce the laws that we have already got.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of prosecutor Tom Little QC speaking as former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, sits in the dock (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The commission’s review of hate crimes was originally ordered three years ago by Sajid Javid when he was home secretary.

The issue has since become the focus of intense public interest following the murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, which led to a national debate on violence against women.