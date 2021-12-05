Notification Settings

Dogs ranging from Afghans to Chihuahuas attend Scrooge-themed pageant

UK NewsPublished:

The theme for this year’s Furbabies Pageant was Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Furbabies Dog Pageant

Dogs and their owners from across the UK have taken part in a Christmas-themed pageant in West Yorkshire, with the dogs being judged on their festive outfits.

The theme for this year’s Furbabies Pageant, in Collingham, was Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Furbabies Dog Pageant
Mia the cocker spaniel, who won first place in the Queen Bell category (Danny Lawson/PA)

The event’s director, 65-year-old Philip Hodgkins from Leeds, told the PA news agency that people and their dogs had travelled from as far afield as Portsmouth to attend the event.

He added that approximately 90 dogs had come along. “There are all different breeds, from Afghan hounds, right down to Chihuahuas.”

Furbabies Dog Pageant
An owner walks her dog down the red carpet at Collingham Memorial Hall (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We’ve got pugs, we’ve got Chihuahuas, we’ve got beagles, we’ve got Afghans, we’ve got springer spaniels, we’ve got whippets… we’ve got everything”, he said.

Mr Hodgkins and his team of volunteers organised the event, which was first held in 2019.

Furbabies Dog Pageant
Barney the beagle, dressed as a Victorian chimney sweep (Danny Lawson/PA)

The pageant sees dogs dressed according to the theme, with the outfits assessed by a team of judges.

“They come and parade up and down the red carpet, in front of some judges, and the judges judge them as they see fit”, Mr Hodgkins explains.

Furbabies Dog Pageant
People and their dogs came from as far afield as Portsmouth to attend the event (Danny Lawson/PA)
