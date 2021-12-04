Prince of Wales hosts hedgelaying event at Highgrove estate

Prince of Wales hosts a Patron’s Day of hedgelaying

The Prince of Wales has presented awards at the National Hedgelaying Society’s Patron’s Day event at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

Around 50 hedgelayers took part in the competition at the prince’s private residence on Saturday.

Charles, who is the society’s patron, hosted the hedgelayers at a reception before handing out the awards.

Hedgelaying is the craft of maintaining hedges.

The Prince of Wales arrives to host the hedgelaying event (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The hedges were laid out in a variety of styles – including Welsh Style, Midlands style, and the South of England style. There are 11 styles of hedgelaying across the UK.

Hedges are an important part of the UK’s ecosystem, offering homes to native birds and animals.

However, more than half of the UK’s hedgerows have been lost since the end of World War Two.

The Prince of Wales makes a speech at the event (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Earlier this week, Charles was in Barbados, where he represented the UK at a ceremony that saw the island nation become a republic and end the Queen’s role as head of state.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said that officers will not open an investigation into the prince’s former most trusted aide, Michael Fawcett, over cash for honours claims.

Dame Cressida Dick said the Met had made “initial inquiries” after receiving a letter from Ex-Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker asking the commissioner to launch a criminal probe into Mr Fawcett.

However, after reviewing the relevant legislation, the force had decided not to open an investigation.