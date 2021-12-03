Most ‘in-demand’ seaside towns for house hunters in 2021 revealed

Bournemouth beach

Bournemouth on England’s south coast has been the most in-demand seaside hotspot for buyers in 2021, according to a property website.

Rightmove, which carried out the analysis, defined the most in-demand coastal areas as those which received the highest numbers of buyer enquiries made via its website in 2021.

It also identified Padstow in Cornwall as this year’s top coastal asking price hotspot, with the average asking price surging by a fifth (20%) compared with last year.

The significant price tag jump as demand for coastal properties booms could make getting on the housing ladder more of a struggle for some people.

Asking prices for homes in Padstow have jumped by 20% on average since 2020 (Martin Keene/PA)

Morecambe in Lancashire had the biggest jump in coastal buyer searches compared with last year ( up by 32%), followed by Blackpool (21%) and Great Yarmouth (15%).

Saltcoats in Ayrshire, Scotland meanwhile was named as the coastal location where homes are typically snapped up the most quickly – with properties finding a buyer in 19 days on average, 25 days quicker than the national average of 44 days.

Rightmove compared activity on its website between January 1 and November 24 2021 with the same time period in 2020 to make the findings.

Blackpool has seen a big jump in property searches this year (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data said: “After a year where coastal locations really captured the imagination of British buyers, it’s interesting to reflect on how the overall picture looks at the end of the year.

“In terms of average asking price growth, homeowners in Cornwall and Devon are the real winners this year, with properties in some areas outpacing the national average, though this does mean that it is increasingly difficult for some locals to get onto the ladder.

“The speed of this year’s market really is astounding, seen in the time to find a buyer in some areas, particularly in Scotland.

“Overall, this has been the year that either through changed lifestyle priorities, or the ability to work remotely, living in coastal areas has become possible for more buyers, which is reflected in the data we’re seeing in this study.”

– Here are the most in-demand coastal locations in 2021, according to Rightmove’s analysis of enquiries via its website, with the average asking price followed by the percentage increase in the asking price compared with 2020:

1. Bournemouth, Dorset, £317,449, 4%

2. Southampton, Hampshire, £249,053, 4%

3. Brighton, East Sussex, £461,796, 5%

4. Blackpool, Lancashire, £137,301, 8%

5. Poole, Dorset, £406,566, 5%

6. Southport, Merseyside, £215,838, 5%

7. Eastbourne, East Sussex, £306,546, 6%

8. Worthing, West Sussex, £354,361, 6%

9. Hastings, East Sussex, £295,096, 10%

10. Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, £252,339, 5%

– Here are the coastal locations with the biggest jumps in average asking prices between 2020 and 2021, according to Rightmove, with the average asking price in 2021 and the percentage increase compared with 2020:

1. Padstow, Cornwall, £658,588, 20%

2. Whitby, North Yorkshire, £254,218, 17%

3. St Ives, Cornwall, £473,161, 15%

4. Porthcawl, South Glamorgan, £307,051, 14%

=5. Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, £173,612, 13%

=5. Newquay, Cornwall, £317,846, 13%

=5. Filey, North Yorkshire, £214,617, 13%

=5. Pwllheli, Gwynedd, £222,607, 13%

=9. Brixham, Devon, £299,127, 12%

=9. Preston, Paignton, Devon, £303,684, 12%

– Here are the quickest coastal markets 2021 with the average asking price and the average time it takes to sell a home in days:

1. Saltcoats, Ayrshire, £111,419, 19

2. Troon, Ayrshire, £178,666, 22

3. Westward Ho, Bideford, Devon, £297,138, 24

=4. Ayr, Ayrshire, £161,301, 25

=4. Kessingland, Lowestoft, Suffolk, £219,538, 25

=6. Littlehampton, West Sussex, £364,180, 26

=6. Goring-By-Sea, Worthing, West Sussex, £396,078, 26

=8. Marske-By-The-Sea, Redcar, Cleveland, £181,882, 28

=8. Canvey Island, Essex, £308,261, 28

10. Weymouth, Dorset, £283,585, 29

– And here are the coastal locations with the biggest jumps in coastal searches in 2021, compared with 2020, and the average asking prices:

1. Morecambe, Lancashire, £164,424, 32%

2. Blackpool, Lancashire, £137,301, 21%

=3. Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, £194,066, 15%

=3. Swansea, Wales, £180,603, 15%

=3. Saltburn-By-The-Sea, Cleveland, £227,611, 15%

6. Southampton, Hampshire, £249,053, 14%

7. Llandudno, Conwy, £235,316, 13%

=8. Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, £319,587, 12%

=8. Southport, Merseyside, £215,838, 12%