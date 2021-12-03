Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Vaccination site

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 29, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 30-December 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 201 (53%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 176 (47%) have seen a fall.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 723 new cases in the seven days to November 29 – the equivalent of 1,052.1 per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 1,059.4 in the seven days to November 22.

Gwynedd in Wales has the second highest rate, down slightly from 879.6 to 871.6, with 1,091 new cases.

North Devon has the third highest rate, down from 866.9 to 850.6, with 835 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (713.9, up from 577.4) and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (600.4, up from 563.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ashford (up from 509.1 to 796.8)

Brentwood (433.7 to 651.2)

Lewes (579.6 to 771.8)

Hart (496.9 to 686.4)

Gedling (443.2 to 629.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 22.