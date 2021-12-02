Wishart: Sleazy cesspit of Westminster is fuelling desire for independence

Pete Wishart

Scots will back independence as they want to “get the hell out” of the “sleazy cesspit” of Westminster, the SNP has claimed.

Pete Wishart used business questions to highlight an opinion poll suggesting majority support for Scottish independence.

The SNP’s shadow Commons leader said: “The Scottish people are looking at this corrupt, sleazy cesspit and they do not like what they see.

Business Qs coming right up. You know you want to. Me and the Mogg….. — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) December 2, 2021

“They’re quickly determining it’s time to get the hell out of this place.”

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg replied: “He wants to bat back and forth opinion polls, and I note even SNP supporters don’t think having a referendum on independence is very important.