Kellogg’s trials Corn Flakes paper liner to make packaging fully recyclable

Corn Flakes

Kellogg’s is trialling fully recyclable packaging for its boxes of Corn Flakes, with the replacement of the plastic liner for paper.

The food giant has said it would prefer plastic liners to be accepted in kerbside recycling but the trial of the paper alternative in a small number of Tesco stores from January “ensures we have an alternative”.

While the outer card packaging of the company’s cereals boxes are recyclable, the plastic inner liner is not widely accepted in kerbside recycling.

Kellogg’s said a paper liner would have to keep the product fresh over its 12-month shelf life and be able to withstand the process of filling, sealing and transportation to retailers.

Kellogg’s said the results of the trial were crucial as it planned for fully recyclable cereal packaging, whether that included plastic liners being recyclable at the kerbside as they are in countries like Ireland and Belgium, or the rollout of fully paper-based alternatives.

Chris Silcock, Kellogg UK and Ireland managing director, said: “We know people want to do more to help the planet and that’s why we are working hard towards meeting our commitment of all Kellogg’s packaging being reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2025.

“This important trial of fully paper cereal packaging ensures we have explored all our options.

“Ultimately, we would prefer plastic liners to be accepted in home recycling as our data tells us that they are better for the planet over the full life cycle of the packaging, but this trial ensures we have an alternative.”

Tesco grocery director David Beardmore said: “It’s great to see that Kellogg is trialling a paper cereal bag in our stores. Our customers will be pleased that they can easily recycle the bag at home.

“We call on suppliers to test and roll out actions like this; using as little material as possible and making sure that necessary packaging is easy to recycle.”

Recycling Association chief executive Simon Ellin said: “The Recycling Association fully supports Kellogg’s initiative in trialling the use of paper liners in their cereal boxes.

“Currently, the plastic liners which are used in cereal boxes are largely unrecyclable due to the difficulty in collecting them and limited markets for the plastic.

“The fibre-based liners they are trialling are not only 100% recyclable but they make the recycling process far easier for the public as they can leave the liner inside the box.