Social care plans include repair service to help people live longer at home

And elderly woman holding hands

The Government has announced a new repairs service to help older and disabled people live independently for longer in their own homes as part of key social care reforms.

It is investing at least £300 million to increase the range of supported housing and at least £150 million to drive greater adoption of technology, which can support independent living and improve care.

A previously announced £500 million will go towards ensuring the social care workforce have the right training and qualifications and feel valued.

The plans are set out in the Government’s social care White Paper, which gives further details on how over £1 billion will be spent over the next three years.

Setting out the proposals to the House of Commons, care minister Gillian Keegan said “this Government is determined to get it right”.

She said: “On giving everyone the choice, control and the support to live independent lives, this requires physical and digital infrastructure.

“We are investing £300 million in housing. This investment will support local authorities to increase the range of new supported housing options because it’s vital that people live in their homes that meet their needs and give them the independence that they need.

“Moreover, we are setting up a new practical support service to help people with minor repairs and minor changes which will help them live independently for longer.

“This is in addition to increasing the upper limit of the Disability Facility Grant for home adaptations.”

The practical service will enable repairs and adaptation in people’s homes to help them remain safe with their families or to live independently, the Government said.

The amount people can receive from the disabled facilities grant will be raised to enable adaptations such as stairlifts, wet rooms and home technologies.

It said up to £25 million will be invested to change the services provided to support unpaid carers and increase their access to respite services.

A new website providing the public with easily accessible information on social care is also to be launched.