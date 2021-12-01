Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A member of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust greets a person as they arrive at the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 27, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 28-December 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 177 (47%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 197 (52%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 718 new cases in the seven days to November 27 – the equivalent of 1,044.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 1,037.6 in the seven days to November 20.

Mid Sussex has the second highest rate, down slightly from 853.2 to 840.7, with 1,279 new cases.

Elmbridge in Surrey has the third highest rate, up from 795.8 to 836.6, with 1,148 new cases.

Gwynedd has the highest rate in Wales (826.9, down from 857.2); Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (699.8, up from 678.9) and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (574.9, up from 545.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ashford (up from 461.8 to 711.4)

Hart (429.3 to 641.3)

Gedling (402.6 to 587.8)

Craven (296.5 to 477.9)

Eastbourne (578.8 to 754.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20.