Impatient Meerkats at London Zoo open entire advent calendar full of treats

UK NewsPublished:

The mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day.

Meerkats looking into their advent calendar full of crickets

As the countdown to Christmas officially kicks off, impatient Meerkats at ZSL London Zoo have already opened their entire advent calendar.

Zookeepers gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack: crickets.

However, the mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day and instead tore into their unique gift.

The mischievous mob ignored the tradition of opening only a single door a day and instead tore into their unique gift. (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Zoo keeper Martin O’Sullivan said the Meerkats – Frank, Dracula, Penelope, Meko and Timone – had “great fun” foraging in their calendar and tucking into their tasty treats.

“It’s safe to say that patience isn’t a meerkat’s best quality,” he added.

“But who amongst us hasn’t opened a door or two a little early on their advent calendar over the years?”

Zookeepers gifted a specially-made festive calendar to the furry family filled with their favourite snack, crickets. (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Visitors can experience the Magic of Christmas at ZSL London Zoo, a series of festive-themed events for animal lovers, throughout December.

You can find out more at: www.zsl.org/magicofchristmas

