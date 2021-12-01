Donald Trump predicts ‘big’ 2024 as he declares love for the US

Donald Trump interview

Donald Trump is predicting a “very big” year in 2022 and “an even bigger” 2024 as he said he will be back out on the campaign trail in the US.

The former US president, 75, said he is getting “the biggest crowds I’ve ever had” at rallies but did not explicitly say whether or not he would run for election in 2024.

In a wide-ranging interview with former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on GB News, Mr Trump said he loves America and brought it to “a level it’s never seen before” during his presidency.

Asked by Mr Farage why he would want to go back into the “hell” of politics, Mr Trump said: “So I love our country. I brought the country to a level it’s never seen before.

Boris Johnson meets Donald Trump at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Then we had Covid come in, and then I brought it back, came up with vaccines that you’re using, we’re all using, the world is using, saved tens of millions of people throughout the world, in less than nine months.

“It was supposed to take 12 years. I just heard the other day they were expecting it to take 12 years, and everyone said it wasn’t going to work, and they work incredibly well.

“We’ve done an amazing job. If you love the country you have no choice, it’s not a question. It’s just… this is a wonderful, beautiful life. But I like that too, because I was helping people.

“That’s why I did it. And I think you’ll be happy in the future too, because that’ll be your next question. But you’ll be happy in the future.”

Mr Farage appeared to suggest he could not ask a particular question because it would “start the campaign clock ticking”.

He then said to Mr Trump: “But we’ve got the mid-terms coming up in less than a year. Are you going to be out on the campaign trail?”

Mr Trump replied: “Yes, I will. I’ll be helping a lot of people. We’ve been endorsing candidates, I’m 152 and 2, my endorsement, 152 wins and two losses. And those two losses were actually by people that were – the people that won were more Trump than I was, OK? So, they won.

“But what happened is, what’s happening is, everybody wants the endorsements, it’s become very important, the most important and the most powerful endorsement that our country has seen.

“So, I have an obligation to make sure the right people get in. And we have many, many people online. Actually, when I leave here, right now, I’ve got four candidates that want an endorsement.

“It’s a very important job, because we’re going to have a very big ’22, and I think we’re going to have an even bigger ’24.”