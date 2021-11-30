What the papers say – November 30

A collection of British papers

Tuesday’s papers are led by the Government expanding the booster vaccine rollout to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

The Daily Mirror, Financial Times and Metro report booster jabs will be offered to everyone aged over 18 in order to minimise the Omicron variant’s spread.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 30 November https://t.co/zUMS3USj07 pic.twitter.com/xscvLitlDB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 29, 2021

The story is also carried by the i, while the Daily Express says the measure is needed to “protect the Christmas festivities”.

I: Boosters for every adult in UK to fight Omicron #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TpK0nMJcea — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 29, 2021

Front page: Let's go for it! Booster rollout to save Xmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PBENg5aNQ2 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 29, 2021

The Times, The Guardian and The Independent report the “scramble to get jabs in arms” will see the NHS racing to deliver 20 million booster vaccines.

TIMES: Scramble to get jabs in arms #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DaaSaZurE3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 29, 2021

Guardian front page, Tuesday 30 November 2021: Race to return to 500,000 UK jabs a day as Omicron concern grows pic.twitter.com/WwI6gBvxd9 — The Guardian (@guardian) November 29, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: NHS’s race to deliver 20m booster vaccines #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mUrGHv4QR2 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph leads with US President Joe Biden saying the emergence of the variant is “not a cause for panic”.

?️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Biden: No cause for panic'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/63VU4hsFDx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 29, 2021

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail dedicates its front page to the opening day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York.

The Sun reports actress Sheridan Smith was involved in a car crash during Storm Arwen.

On tomorrow's front page: Sheridan Smith in high-speed horror car accident as she smashes Range Rover into tree https://t.co/1JN4Ks3UrB pic.twitter.com/0MGsJsfnsl — The Sun (@TheSun) November 29, 2021