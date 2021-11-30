Millionaire hotelier killed by partner’s son over mother’s betrayal, court told

Sketch of Thomas Schreiber

The son of Sir Richard Sutton’s partner killed the millionaire hotelier on the anniversary of his father’s death out of revenge for his mother’s “betrayal” and “gold-digging”, a court has heard.

Thomas Schreiber, of Gillingham, Dorset, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the murder of the 83-year-old baronet and attempted murder of his mother, Anne Schreiber, 66, on April 7 2021.

The 35-year-old has previously admitted the manslaughter of Sir Richard and pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3.

Sir Richard Sutton owned a string of top hotels in London (PC Agency/PA)

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, told the court that Ms Schreiber moved in with Sir Richard at his home, Moorhill, in Higher Langham, near Gillingham, Dorset, in 2003, after separating from David Schreiber, the father of the defendant, who died on April 7 2013.

He said the defendant, who has two sisters, Louisa Schreiber and Rose McCarthy, took his father’s side following the separation and “harboured a significant and sustained feeling of resentment towards both his mother and Sir Richard”.

Mr Feest added: “He clearly felt that he was treated differently by his mother and Sir Richard as compared to his two sisters, particularly with regards to financial arrangements.

A police officer at the cordon at the junction of Moor Lane and Langham Lane in Gillingham, Dorset during the investigation (PA)

“The persistence of these emotions, the hatred which they engendered towards Sir Richard and Anne in the mind of the defendant, and the spotlight which was cast on them by the defendant’s enforced presence at Moorhill during lockdown in early 2021, were all significant factors in the explosion of violence by the defendant which took place on the eighth anniversary of his father’s death.”

He said the defendant felt his sisters were treated more favourably by Sir Richard, including being given larger amounts for cars, and Schreiber had a feeling of being “picked on”.

Mr Feest said the animosity in the family broke out into violence, firstly at Christmas 2019 during a trip to the Wincanton races.

He described how a “tussle” broke out between the defendant and his sister, Ms McCarthy, after he refused to drive, which culminated in Sir Richard intervening by taking a swing at him but missing, with Schreiber retaliating by hitting him in the face.