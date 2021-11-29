Davey refers himself to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has referred himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in relation to an “oversight”, the party has said.

Sir Ed is listed on the website of the commissioner, Kathryn Stone, as being under investigation for a possible breach of provisions in the MPs’ Code of Conduct relating to the full disclosure of financial interests.

A Lib Dem source suggested that it related to a “minor clerical error”.

A party spokesman said: “Ed referred himself to the commissioner last week after noticing an oversight.

“Ed has been asked by the commissioner not to provide any further comment on her communication with him at this time.”

Earlier this month Sir Ed announced he was resigning his consultancy role with the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, amid the controversy over MPs’ second jobs and outside interests.