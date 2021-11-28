SNP to bring motion of censure against Boris Johnson, Ian Blackford reveals

Ian Blackford

The SNP is to bring a motion of censure against Boris Johnson, insisting the Prime Minister must be held to account for his “disastrous actions”.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party would use opposition time in the Commons on Tuesday to put down a motion of censure.

He revealed the move as he criticised the “chaotic governance” within Downing Street that he said was both “damaging and dangerous”.

With this taking place in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, Mr Blackford told the SNP annual conference: “That would be bad enough in normal times, but it is unforgivable in the middle of a pandemic.”

⚠️ A Cash for Honours scandal ⚠️ A Cash for Contracts scandal ⚠️ A Texts for Tax Breaks scandal Enough is enough. This corrupt Tory Government must be stopped. ? The SNP will use our opposition day to put down a motion of censure against Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/P2el24B1Ay — The SNP (@theSNP) November 28, 2021

Referring to the Prime Minister’s speech to the CBI, where Mr Johnson spoke of his trip to Peppa Pig World, the SNP MP claimed the Tory leader was becoming “deeper and deeper out of his depth”.

Mr Blackford, who addressed the virtual conference from his home in Skye, stated: “It was previously said that the Prime Minister’s office was no place for a novice.

“Well, I can tell you it is no place for a negligent either.”

He added: “In the absence of actions from others in holding this Prime Minister to account, it is once again our job as the Scottish National Party to act as the real opposition.

“On Tuesday, the SNP will use our opposition day to put down a motion of censure against this Prime Minister.

“Because unless this Prime Minister is censured, unless he faces consequences for his disastrous actions, he won’t just think he’s gotten away with the mess he has made of the last few months, he will think he can do it all over again.”

The SNP said Boris Johnson needs to be held to account (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His comments came as he sought to contrast Mr Johnson’s government in London with the Scottish Government that Nicola Sturgeon heads.

Ms Sturgeon, the SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, showed “mature, measured, and thoughtful leadership” at the recent Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Mr Blackford said.

However, he said Mr Johnson had produced an “omnibus of omnishambles” while in charge at Westminster.

Mr Blackford went on to accuse the Tories of “deliberate corruption”, saying in Mr Johnson’s time as PM there had been “a cash for honours scandal, a cash for contracts scandal, a text for tax breaks scandal” and even a “cash for curtains scandal”.

The SNP Westminster leader insisted: “Scotland must have the chance to escape that crippling corruption.

“Because with independence we can do so much better than this. ”

Since the 2014 independence referendum – in which Scots voted to stay part of the UK – he said “the stability of the status quo, the stability of the United Kingdom, has systematically fallen apart”.

Mr Blackford added: “For years now, what we are experiencing is a United Kingdom in constant crisis.”

In contrast to this, he argued: “Independence is now the pathway to safety and stability – it offers an escape from the constant crisis of Westminster control.

“Built on the solid foundations of our own democratic decisions, independence offers the opportunity to build the post-pandemic future we all wish to see.

“The chance to build a new Scotland that finally takes its natural place amongst the nations of the world.”

That independent Scotland is “within our grasp”, he told SNP supporters, insisting that Mr Johnson “cannot deny democracy” and continue to block a second vote on the future of the UK

Following the party’s election victory in May’s Scottish Parliament elections, Mr Blackford insisted: “The democratic right to a referendum is secure and our First Minister will lead us through that campaign.