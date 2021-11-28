‘Coldest night of the season’ could bring temperatures as low as -10C

Snow covers hills and fields in North Yorkshire

Forecasters have warned the “coldest night of the season” is set to hit parts of the UK, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 10C (14F).

The Met Office has said it expects to see the mercury fall below zero in many parts of the country, including in cities such as London, where it could be minus 2C (28.4F) in the late hours of Sunday.

It has also issued two yellow ice warnings – one across eastern parts of Scotland and another stretching from the north-east of England down to the south coast – from Sunday afternoon.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Icy patches across many parts of the UKSunday 1500 – Monday 1000 Rain, sleet and #snow clearing the south, then #ice developing on some surfaces Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/H9AmsGc1vS — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2021

The warnings, set to last until Monday morning, say people should expect to see “icy patches” on roads and pavements, meaning accidents and slips and falls are “more likely”.

Many parts of the country fell below freezing to around minus 4C/minus 5C (24.8F/23F) overnight, with Shap in Cumbria hitting minus 6.4C (20.5F).

It comes after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across much of the UK, bringing strong winds, sleet and snow.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan told the PA news agency: “As Storm Arwen is clearing out to Europe, a cold northerly flow of wind has been left behind in the UK, causing some of the bitterly cold temperatures we’ve seen.

“There is set to be further wintry weather on Sunday, with snow expected to fall across areas in Scotland and northern England, and even in parts of southern and central England.

The mercury will fall below freezing in most parts of the country (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Parts of Scotland and northern England, where snow is on the ground, will be very cold again tonight, with the temperature certainly falling below zero and even as low as minus 10C (14F), which would make it the coldest night of the season so far.

“Though this is expected to be the exception rather than the rule, temperatures of below freezing will be widespread, including in London and the South East which could hit minus 2C (28.4F).

“Even if you do live in a city, you can expect to be scraping frost, ice or even snow off your cars on Monday morning.”

Mr Morgan added that, although frost will also be seen in Wales and Northern Ireland, temperatures there will not fall as low as England and Scotland.

There are steps we can all take to make sure we’re staying warm and keeping well this winter. Read our blog to find out more about cold weather:https://t.co/Y6mrddivKP — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) November 26, 2021

A cold weather alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency on Friday, remaining in place until Monday, prompting advice to people to try to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the chilly conditions such as the elderly and anyone with heart and lung problems.

Mr Morgan said this is due to an “Arctic shot” which has moved south across the UK.

The cold spell comes after three people were killed when trees were blown over by strong winds as Storm Arwen hit on Friday.