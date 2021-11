Motorists warned not to travel as Met Office issues red weather warning

Windy weather

Motorists in areas which fall under the Met Office’s red weather warning have been told they “should not travel under any circumstances” by a senior police officer.

The Met Office has issued the rare warning for wind from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday as Storm Arwen is set to batter the country, with gusts forecast to be as high as 90mph and waves as high as 10 metres.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said motorists in the area “should not travel under any circumstances” and added those in amber and yellow warning zones should “not journey out unless for essential purposes and if you are doing so, to be mindful of the challenging conditions you will face”.

The red warning stretches along the east coast from Middlesbrough to beyond Aberdeen and is the first maximum alert to be issued since Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said the forecaster didn’t “issue red warnings lightly” and warned people to stay away from the affected area.

“People need to recognise, really, that we don’t issue red warnings lightly so, therefore, when we do, we feel that there is a much higher threat of risk,” he said.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Rare Red weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️⚠️#StormArwen will bring a spell of very strong winds to parts of northeast Scotland and northeast England Friday 1500 – Saturday 0200Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ #Redwarning pic.twitter.com/BhX3J6bT85 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2021

“We urge people, obviously, to take action as a result of that and that action in this case is probably don’t go to the coast.

The warning, which is the highest the Met Office issues, means the impact is likely to be severe with the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

The alert also warns people in the zone of the potential of “roads, bridges, and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights”, and Rod Dennis, of RAC Breakdown, warned of the chance of major disruption and urged motorists to “avoid driving if at all possible”.

Winds quickly strengthen this afternoon in association with #StormArwen The winds also bring frequent rain, sleet and snow across Scotland, with a mixture of sunshine & showers elsewhere Weather warnings are in force across parts of the UK so please stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/oSYrGh5rXR — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2021

“Red warnings from the Met Office are relatively rare and are the strongest possible signal to drivers not to set out in the first place unless absolutely necessary,” he said.

Most of the UK is blanketed by weather warnings as the storm approaches, with those set to be in force on Saturday.

Mr Dennis said: “Drivers in those parts of the UK covered by amber weather warnings should also consider postponing their planned trips until the storm passes.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued⚠️⚠️ High winds in association with #StormArwen are expected to bring some travel disruption and damage across parts of NW England, Wales and SW England Saturday 0000 – 0900Latest info ? http://https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HlbGJZjG8w — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2021

“As well as making driving much more challenging, strong winds cause an increased risk of trees and power lines falling. Add snow into the equation and the risks increase significantly.”

ScotRail has already warned of train cancellations because of the storm, and said on many routes it is limiting train speeds.

Temperatures are set to fall with the storm, too, and the Met Office has warned the north east of England, north west of England, Yorkshire, West Midlands and the East Midlands will experience cold weather from Friday to Monday.

⚠️ #StormArwen means major disruption to services in the north and east of Scotland. Check your journey before travelling today (26 November), we'll post all our disruption updates in the thread below. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 26, 2021

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert and Will Land, head of civil contingencies at the forecaster, said: “The UK will see temperatures drop to below average in the coming days, as cold air is drawn in from the north.

“This is coupled with the strong winds associated with Storm Arwen, which means it will feel especially cold in the wind.

“Areas in the north will see temperatures below freezing overnight, with daytime maximum temperatures only getting into the low single figures.