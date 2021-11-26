Man dies after car hit by falling tree

PSNI

A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️ Strong winds across Scotland, Northern Ireland and western England Friday 0900 – 2359 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yeddl3IcWd — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

It comes as the Met Office issued a warning for strong winds as Storm Arwen arrives in the UK.

A weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland throughout Friday and until 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of wind up to 60mph predicted.