Facial reconstruction image released 15 years after mystery beach death

Port Logan woman

Police have released a facial reconstruction of a woman whose body was found on a beach 15 years ago, in a bid to solve her unexplained death.

The remains were found at Port Logan in Dumfries and Galloway on Wednesday November 22 2006.

Police Scotland said extensive inquiries across the UK, including checking missing persons reports, have failed to discover who she is or what happened to her.

Forensic analysis indicates she was aged between 30 and 50, thin and between 4ft 11in and 5ft 4in tall.

She was wearing black Bay Trading trousers in size 10, a white BHS bra in size 34C and tan tights.

Officers and Glasgow Caledonian University’s Cold Case Unit sought specialist help to create a facial reconstruction.

Inspector Iain Milligan, of Police Scotland’s National Missing Person Unit, said: “The work done by Professor Caroline Wilkinson and the Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a representation of the woman’s face based on details from the remains that were found.

“I also appreciate the help that the Cold Case Unit at Glasgow Caledonian University has provided us with in our investigation over the past several months.

Facial reconstruction of the Port Logan woman (Police Scotland/PA)

“I hope that people will take a look and see if they recognise this woman. We want to be able to reunite her with her family and also find out what happened to her.

“If the face, or any of the details that are mentioned, helps anyone identify her then please get in touch with Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting missing person reference number 06-026047.”

The Cold Case Unit consists of criminology students led by Professor Lesley McMillan and Dr Maureen Taylor.

Dr Taylor said: “The Cold Case Unit offers a unique opportunity for students to develop real-world investigative skills. These skills have been put to the test to help investigate the Port Logan woman, 15 years on from when she was found.

“We hope the new facial reconstruction jogs someone’s memory and adds more pieces of the puzzle as to who she might be.