Co-op replaces Christmas TV ads with support for Community Fridges

Boost for Community Fridges

The Co-op is replacing its traditional multi-million pound Christmas TV advertising with a move to promote the network of Community Fridges.

The retail giant said its funding will double to 500 the network of Community Fridges, which was set up by environmental charity Hubbub in 2016.

Each Community Fridge redistributes an average of 2.4 tonnes of food every month.

They will be open over the festive period, offering fresh food as well opportunities to cook and learn new skills.

A live link to a Community Fridge will be broadcast on ITV on Friday evening, with support from TV presenter Dermot O’Leary and chef and rapper Big Zuu.

O’Leary, said: “Everyone deserves food on their plate all year round not just this Christmas, so I’m pleased to give my support to this initiative.