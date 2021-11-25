Three in court charged with murder of 14-year-old Caroline Glachan in 1996

Caroline Glachan

Three people have appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenage girl in Scotland more than 25 years ago.

The body of 14-year-old Caroline Glachan was found in the River Leven, near Place of Bonhill in Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on August 25 1996.

Donna Brand, 42, Andrew Kelly, 42, and Robert O’Brien, 43, appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with murder.

14-year-old Caroline Glachan was found dead in the River Leven (Family Handout/PA)

All three, whose general addresses were given as Dumbarton, made no plea and were remanded in custody.

Caroline, from Bonhill, was last seen alive at at about 12.15am on August 25 walking down Dillichip Loan towards Dillichip Bridge, which was known locally as the black bridge – and then onto a towpath.