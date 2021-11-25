Storm Arwen set to batter UK with 75mph winds likely to cause disruption

Strong winds are expected to be seen across the UK

A storm is set to move in across the UK bringing with it 75mph winds which could cause travel disruption and damage to buildings.

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for parts of north-east England and Scotland from Friday afternoon, lasting until Saturday morning as the result of Storm Arwen.

It says that flying debris leading to injuries or danger to life is “likely” with people also told to expect damage to trees and buildings, public transport cancellations, road and bridge closures, power cuts and large waves.

Yellow wind warnings are also in place across most western parts of the UK on Friday, extending to the rest of the country on Saturday.

#StormArwen has been named and is forecast to bring a period of very strong winds and cold weather to the UK from Friday into Saturday Disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely over the coming days with warnings in force ⚠️ Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/lMls9PzqZF — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

Gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 mph in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, south-west England and north-east England with the highest to be seen in coastal areas.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, told the PA news agency: “Storm Arwen has been named on the back of a deep low-pressure system moving to the north-east of the UK, which has brought about our amber wind warning on Friday.

“The worst affected areas will predominantly be on the coasts, with gusts of over 75mph bringing possible disruption to travel and longer journey times, power cuts, flying debris and large waves with beach material being thrown around.

“There is also a yellow warning of wind in place along the west coast of the UK from 9am on Friday, stretching from Scotland, through Northern Ireland and Wales and as far as south-west England.

“This reflects the impact Storm Arwen will have, with strong winds likely to occur into Saturday, when the warning is extended to most parts of the UK.

“The south-east and London, though fairly windy, are likely to escape the worst of the gusts and remain relatively calm in comparison to the rest of the country, which will certainly feel the impact of the storm.”

The temperature has fallen in recent days (Jacob King/PA)

He said Storm Arwen is moving in from the North Sea and will begin to travel south before easing on Sunday.

The Met Office names storms on the back of their potential impact, with Storm Arwen declared as the result of the amber wind warning.

Mr Dixon added: “As Arwen causes disruption there will also be the chance of snow in the coming days, especially in the higher regions of Scotland and northern England.

“There may also be some snow in the lower ground region of northern England, though this is likely to be short-lived and fall in the form of sleet or wintry rain.

“It comes on the back of a fall in temperature, with parts of rural Scotland and England to drop below freezing during the night.”

The RAC has advised drivers to prepare for strong gusts by slowing down and being “very careful” when passing high-sided vehicles or cyclists.

Spokesman Simon Williams said: “In extreme windy conditions, bridges may also be closed and trees may fall so it’s important to allow extra time for journeys.