Penguins post letter to Santa to kick off festive season at London Zoo

Penguins send letter to Santa

Penguins at London Zoo will be hoping they do not fall foul of Santa’s frosty side after posting their Christmas lists to the North Pole.

Zookeepers leant a helping hand to post the letter addressed to Santa and signed “love, the penguins”.

Keeper Jessica Jones helped post the letter (Zoological Society of London/PA)

ZSL London Zoo penguin keeper Jessica Jones said: “We’re pretty sure Santa now knows to get something fishy for the penguins this year, but from this Saturday, we’re inviting visitors to become elves in training and help make sure Santa brings the perfect pressies for all the other animals.”

From Saturday until January 3, visitors will be able to experience a festive wonderland and follow an outdoor trail to find out what the animals have asked for on their Christmas lists, as part of the zoo’s Magic of Christmas plans.