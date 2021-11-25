I’m a Celebrity’s Richard Madeley taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’

UK NewsPublished:

The TV presenter took part in a gruelling trial during Wednesday’s episode.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after a “medical emergency” at the site of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The TV presenter, 65, was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, ITV said.

Wednesday’s episode of the show saw Madeley slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The 2021 contestants of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (ITV)

The challenge saw the presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a room “full of castle critters” as rotten food was dumped on him from above.

An ITV spokesman said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, is one of 12 contestants taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

The flagship series is returning to Wales for a second year because of ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual Australian jungle location.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News