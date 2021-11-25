Gunman ‘captured on CCTV shooting man in front of wife and two-year-old son’

Anis Hemissi dressed as a street cleaner

A gunman disguised in a latex mask was captured on CCTV shooting dead a man in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son, a court has heard.

Anis Hemissi, 24, allegedly gunned down Flamur Beqiri, 36, outside his home in Battersea, south-west London, on Christmas Eve in 2019 as part of escalating violence between two rival Swedish organised crime groups.

Mr Beqiri, whose sister Misse Beqiri, 35, appeared in reality television show The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, was hit by eight bullets as he was shot at 10 times, Southwark Crown Court has heard.

On Thursday, the jury was shown footage from a security camera, which also recorded sound, mounted on his three-storey house.

Mr Beqiri is seen approaching his front gate with his wife Debora Krasniqi as the couple hold hands with their son, who is between them, moments before the attack.

A gunman, who had allegedly lain in wait for around two hours, comes from behind and the flash of the semi-automatic handgun can be seen as he repeatedly opens fire, causing the victim to fall forward on to the floor.

Ms Krasniqi can be heard screaming as she takes her son away as the shots ring out, then returns to her husband and picks up the boy in her arms after the shooter runs off, while a puff of dust is seen as another bullet hits the house.

Hemissi, said to have been dressed in dark clothing and a latex mask, allegedly made his getaway on foot before cycling along the Thames path to a nearby flat.

CCTV grab of a man wearing dark clothing outside the home of Flamur Beqiri (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Earlier footage allegedly captured Swedish/Tunisian national Hemissi carrying out reconnaissance in the days before the killing, the court has heard.

In one clip, he is allegedly seen dressed as a street cleaner, wearing a latex mask, sunglasses and high-vis work clothes, while holding a litter picker and black bin bag.

He was in the area for more than four hours before he was approached by local resident Jeremy Lyons, whose suspicions were aroused as he walked his dog, a jury has heard.

Footage from Mr Beqiri’s camera captured the moment Mr Lyons asked: “Excuse me, who do you work for? Who do you work for?”

The litter picker then walks off as he is told: “Get away from this estate please.”

A clip from the following day shows a man, alleged to be Hemissi, dressed in dark clothing, including a scarf tightly bound beneath his chin, a knitted hat pulled down over the ears, sunglasses and a different latex mask.

CCTV officer Detective Constable Jonathan Moore, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “My impression from looking at this clip and close-ups of the litter picking clip is this individual is wearing a mask, which is why he has the scarf done up tight, the hat pulled down and sunglasses.

“The mask is always expressionless, and the mouth doesn’t move.

“You can see it is two separate masks from the definition of the nose. It is two different masks in play here.”

Mr Beqiri, a Swedish/Albanian national, was allegedly targeted because of his links to a Swedish organised crime network as part of escalating violence with a rival group.

His friend Naief Adawi’s partner Karolin Hakim, 31, was shot and killed in Malmo on August 26 2019 when gunmen opened fire as they left their flat with their newborn baby, the court has heard.

Hemissi, who flew into London on December 20 and left the country for Copenhagen, Denmark, in the early hours of Christmas Day, was allegedly part of a team of four killers from Sweden.

They are alleged to have planned Mr Beqiri’s killing for around six months, hiring locals to clean up once they had returned home.

Hemissi denies murder and possession of a self-loading pistol.

Swedish nationals Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, Tobias Fredrik Andersson, 32, and Bawer Karaer, 23, who are alleged to have been sent to assist Hemissi, also deny murder.