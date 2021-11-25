Giving women top TV roles has led young men into crime, Tory MP suggests

Jodie Whittaker

Young men are committing crime as Doctor Who, Ghostbusters and other positive male screen roles have been replaced by women, a Conservative MP has suggested.

Nick Fletcher said there appears to be a “tiny yet very vocal minority” of people that want a female replacement for “every male character or good role model”.

He told MPs this has left men with Tommy Shelby, from crime drama Peaky Blinders, and the Krays as their screen role models, before asking: “Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?”

Jodie Whittaker is the first female Doctor Who while an all-female line-up starred in the 2016 remake of Ghostbusters.

Mr Fletcher’s comments came as he led the International Men’s Day Debate in Westminster Hall.

The MP for Don Valley highlighted the difficulties faced by young boys – with many “lagging behind” at school.

He stressed the need for boys to have “positive” male role models and pressed the Government to help efforts to encourage more men to become teachers.

Mr Fletcher also told the debate: “I’d also like to reiterate something that seems to be very topical at the moment – although much more for women than men – and that is the need for men to have their own identity and for masculinity to be something that can be celebrated at times rather than continually vilified.

“Everywhere, not least within the cultural sphere, there seems to be a call from a tiny yet very vocal minority that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement.

“One only needs to look at the discussion surrounding who will play the next James Bond – and it’s not just James Bond.

As the Chairman of @APPGMenBoys, I am looking forward to opening the International Men’s Day debate in Parliament this afternoon. During the debate, I will be speaking about the importance of male role models, as well as other issues affecting men. https://t.co/bU0si7q3Jy — Nick Fletcher MP (@NickFletcherMP) November 25, 2021

“In recent years we have seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, the Equalizer all replaced by women, and men are left with the Krays and Tommy Shelby.

“Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?

“These programmes make crime look cool.

“Trust me, a lifetime in prison is not cool and neither is living with the memory of a stabbed son or daughter.”

Mr Fletcher earlier also called for boys to “have their own clubs – just as girls need their own”.