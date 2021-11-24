Queen holds in-person meeting with Bank of England Governor

The Queen receives the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle

The Queen has carried out her second in-person engagement this week, meeting Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England.

The 95-year-old monarch held an audience with the head of the financial institution the day after she knighted her top royal physician, Professor Sir Huw Thomas, during a personal investiture.

The Queen was pictured with Mr Bailey, one of a number of national figures the head of state meets during the course of the year, at Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s engagement with Andrew Bailey is the second in-person event she has held this week. Steve Parsons/PA

Concern for the health of the Queen has been heightened in recent weeks after she pulled out of a number of major engagements, spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.

It is likely to have been Prof Sir Huw who advised the head of state to take things easy after she underwent preliminary tests in King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20.