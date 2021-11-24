Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared (Nick Potts/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 278 (74%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 95 (25%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 708 new cases in the seven days to November 20 – the equivalent of 1,030.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 852.7 in the seven days to November 13.

Mid Sussex has the second highest rate, up from 723.0 to 849.2, with 1,292 new cases.

Gwynedd in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 693.5 to 848.4, with 1,062 new cases.

Mid Ulster has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (837.2, up from 699.5) and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (543.7, down slightly from 551.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Guildford (up from 435.6 to 690.4)

Eastbourne (351.3 to 572.0)

Shetland Islands (288.6 to 498.5)

East Hampshire (418.3 to 627.4)

Newark & Sherwood (396.3 to 605.1)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 13.