Fire crews respond to large blaze in East Yorkshire

INCIDENT: We're currently in attendance at an incident in the Hessle area.

We advise local residents to close windows and doors. Please avoid the Priory Way to A63 area and be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads. pic.twitter.com/DmBuSZ5C2s

— Humberside Fire & Rescue (@HumbersideFire) November 24, 2021