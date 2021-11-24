Arctic air expected to bring snowfall across UK this week

Snow covers the ground

Snow is set to fall across the UK this week with temperatures set to drop overnight.

The Met Office said “prolonged periods” of snowfall are possible at higher elevations in parts of Scotland and northern England and Wales at the end of the week.

It will come after “several shots” of Arctic air move into the UK later this week, as the jet stream dips southwards, bringing much colder and wetter weather.

The mercury could dip as low as freezing in parts of London and the South East overnight, while remaining around 6C (42.8F) during the day on Saturday.

Are you noticing the change in temperature? Several shots of Arctic air are on the way to the UK later this week as the jet stream dips southwards bringing much #colder and wetter weather Strong #winds may bring some disruption by the weekend with #snow possible in places ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ks1FIu3leg — Met Office (@metoffice) November 23, 2021

Yellow weather warnings are also in place across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday, extending to the rest of the UK on Saturday.

The Met Office said that “very windy weather” could cause delays to transport, damage buildings, lead to bridge and road closures and cause power cuts.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got an unsettled period of weather over the next few days, with wind warnings out for Scotland and Northern Ireland to begin with on Friday.

“This will extend to the whole of the UK apart from London and the South East on Saturday, with strong winds expected.

“There is an increasing signal of snow at higher elevations, indications suggest that areas above 200m in Scotland have the highest chance from Friday.

Temperatures are set to drop later this week (John Walton/PA)

“There may well be temporary spells in other areas across northern England and Wales, in areas like the Pennines and Snowdonia, though this unlikely to be heavy enough to settle.”

He added there was “no sign” of snow in lower areas in England and Wales, but said “never say never”.

It comes as a cold front is set to move into the UK overnight, bringing with it colder but clearer conditions.

Mr Madge added: “Friday and Saturday, though bright and clear, will be quite cold with a chance of more prolonged periods of snow at higher levels, but we’re not anticipating anything at lower level.

“Though not exceptionally cold temperatures during the day, many places could drop to around freezing overnight.