Weekly registered Covid deaths pass 1,000 for first time in eight months – ONS

UK NewsPublished:

There were 1,020 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered in the week ending November 12, the Office for National Statistics said.

The Covid-19 Memorial Wall in central London
The Covid-19 Memorial Wall in central London

The number of weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has passed a thousand for the first time in eight months, figures show.

There were 1,020 deaths registered in the week ending November 12 where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Covid-19 accounted for around one in 12 of all deaths registered over the seven-day period.

The number is up 3% from the previous week, when 995 deaths were registered.

And it is the first time the weekly total has passed a thousand since the week ending March 12, during the 2021 national lockdown.

People aged 80 and over accounted for 44.6% of the deaths registered in the week to November 12 – the lowest proportion for this age group since the week to August 27, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The figure is down from 46.2% in the previous week and 50.4% two weeks earlier.

The drop might reflect the impact of booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine, which began to be rolled out in late September to all over-50s who were at least six months on from their second dose.

People aged 80 and over would have been one of the first groups eligible for a booster, as they would have received their second dose early in the year.

By contrast, 60 to 79-year-olds accounted for 44.3% of deaths registered in the week to November 12 – the highest percentage for this age group since the week to May 28.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News