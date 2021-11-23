Designer Kelly Hoppen and actress Lesley Manville to receive honours at Windsor

Kelly Hoppen

Interior designer Kelly Hoppen, actress Lesley Manville, TV chef Ching-He Huang and actor and playwright Arinze Kene are to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

They will be presented with medals at a ceremony alongside others being recognised for making a difference in their community or field of work.

Over her four-decade career, award-winning designer and entrepreneur Hoppen has created couture interiors for homes, luxury hotels and superyachts.

The South Africa-born, UK-based designer has authored numerous books and has regularly appeared on TV, including as a dragon on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den.

Interior designer Kelly Hoppen (Johnny Green/PA)

Having been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to interior design in 2009, the self-made business owner is now picking up a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the Government’s Great campaign, helping to promote British creativity, business and commerce around the world.

Stage, screen and TV actress Manville is also being made a CBE for services to drama and charity.

Her extensive credits include the films Phantom Thread and Maleficent and sitcom Mum. A long-time collaborator with director Mike Leigh, she has appeared in many of his films, including Another Year and All Or Nothing.

The Academy Award nominee is taking over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter for the final two seasons of Netflix drama The Crown.

Lesley Manville is being made a CBE (Ian West)

British Chinese food writer and presenter Huang is collecting her MBE for services to the culinary arts.

She has penned 10 cookbooks and presented TV programmes with the aim of bringing traditional Chinese family-style home-cooking to UK kitchens. Her most recent cookery book is focused on vegan recipes. Born in Southern Taiwan, her culinary influences stem from her childhood and her grandparents’ farm.

Arinze Kene (Ian West/PA)

An MBE will also be presented to Nigerian-born British actor and creator Kene for his services to drama and screenwriting.