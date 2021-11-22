Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A sign at a shop advising customers to wear a mask

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 298 (79%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 76 (20%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 699 new cases in the seven days to November 18 – the equivalent of 1,017.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 714.5 in the seven days to November 11.

Gwynedd in Wales has the second highest rate, up from 604.0 to 878.0, with 1,099 new cases.

Mid Ulster in Northern Ireland has the third highest rate, up from 572.0 to 871.4, with 1,298 new cases.

Moray has the highest rate in Scotland (557.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Torridge (up from 714.5 to 1,017.2)

Mid Ulster (572.0 to 871.4)

Gwynedd (604.0 to 878.0)

East Hampshire (363.4 to 614.5)

Richmondshire (329.4 to 567.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 11.