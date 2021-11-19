Teenager suffers life-changing injuries after shooting in Birmingham

A 13-year-old is in a critical condition after being shot in the back (Nick Potts/PA)

A 13-year-old is in a critical condition after being shot in the back in Birmingham.

The teenage victim suffered injuries believed to be life-changing in the incident in Hockley Circus shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said the area will remain closed on Friday morning as forensic inquiries are conducted.

The young victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, the force added.

Police have said they are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to help identify those responsible for the shooting.