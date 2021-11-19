Almost 1,000 cultural organisations to share £100m funding

Timothy West interview

Almost 1,000 cultural organisations across the UK have received a share of a Government cash boost of more than £100 million.

Renowned institutions including the Bristol Old Vic, National Youth Theatre and English National Symphony Orchestra will receive support in the latest round of funding from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House received the largest sum, with a grant of £1,288,643.

The English National Ballet in London and Marlowe Theatre, in Canterbury, also received hefty investments, being given £1,103,842 and £1,000,000 respectively.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said the money provided “lifelines” for organisations being supported by the fund for the first time, including regional theatres, local museums and independent cinemas.

The investment has been welcomed by celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Clive Owen, Rebecca Hall and Mike Leigh.

The DCMS said £30 million would be paid to theatres to provide vital continuity support and keep doors open for pantos and other plays over the Christmas period.

Theatre organisations to benefit from the latest round of funding include the Royal Exchange Theatre Company, the Young Vic Company, Theatre Royal in Bath, and North Devon Theatres.

The London Transport Museum, University of Warwick, and Y Not Festivals UK also received investments.

Musical charity the Military Wives Choirs, which next year celebrates its 10th anniversary, received a grant of £92,000.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.