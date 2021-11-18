Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

People receive Covid-19 booster vaccinations at Midland House, Derby (Joe Giddens/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 314 (83%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 62 (16%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Torridge in Devon has the highest rate in the UK, with 602 new cases in the seven days to November 14 – the equivalent of 876.0 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 433.7 in the seven days to November 7.

Mid Ulster in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 421.6 to 783.5, with 1,167 new cases.

Causeway Coast & Glens, also in Northern Ireland, has the third highest rate, up from 477.4 to 774.1, with 1,122 new cases.

Gwynedd has the highest rate in Wales (702.2) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (600.5).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Torridge (up from 433.7 to 876.0)

Mid Ulster (421.6 to 783.5)

Causeway Coast & Glens (477.4 to 774.1)

Rutland (264.4 to 541.1)

Tandridge (356.9 to 617.8)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 7.