Use of Covid Pass in Wales extended to cinemas and theatres

Vaccine passports

NHS Covid passes will now be needed to enter cinemas, theatres and concert halls in Wales.

The extension of the scheme is one of a number of measures to be strengthened in response to a high level of the virus across the country.

The Welsh Government said the guidance on self-isolation had also been changed and people are being encouraged to work from home to help bring the Covid-19 under control.

The extension of the pass for the over-18s was approved by the Senedd in a vote last week.

Dawn Bowden, deputy minister for arts and sport, said: “Cases of coronavirus in Wales are very high at the moment and we all need to work together to bring them under control.

“Extending the use of the Covid Pass to cinemas, theatres and concert halls is another way we can strengthen the measures we have in place to keep us all safe.

“I understand the challenges this sector has faced during the pandemic – this will help keep these businesses open during the difficult autumn and winter months ahead.

“We want to do everything we can to keep Wales open and to keep Wales safe and to give people the confidence to return to these venues.”

The NHS Covid Pass was introduced a month ago for entry to nightclubs and larger indoor and outdoor events despite opposition from the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats.

People can also show they have had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.

But those who fake a coronavirus test result or vaccination status will be committing a criminal offence and face a fixed penalty notice.

Health minister Eluned Morgan added: “The feedback we have had suggests the system is working well. We will continue to work with the sectors introducing the pass to support them.”

Workplaces are required by law to undertake Covid risk assessments, and to put reasonable measures in place to ensure staff safety.

The Welsh Government will use the current enforcement regimes for monitoring compliance.