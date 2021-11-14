Man charged over fatal stabbing in Brentford

Police at the scene in Albany Parade in Brentford, where two people were stabbed on Friday

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a double stabbing in Brentford in west London on Friday, Metropolitan Police have said.

Norris Henry, 37, has been charged with the murder of Ali Abucar Ali, 20, and the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman after both were stabbed in the incident, the Met said in a statement.

Henry is scheduled to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 15.

Police at the scene of the stabbing (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

Officers were called to Albany Parade in Brentford on Friday evening where they found the two victims suffering from stab injuries.

Police said Mr Ali was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition in hospital with injuries assessed as not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 6423/12Nov.