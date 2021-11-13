Final HS2 protesters evicted at Buckinghamshire camp

An environmental activist in a tunnel at the Wendover camp (Satchel/PA)

The final two protesters have been evicted from a camp set up by environmental activists opposed to HS2.

The eviction began at Wendover Active Resistance (War) camp in Buckinghamshire on October 10.

A spokeswoman for the protesters, who had been digging an underground tunnel, said on Saturday morning that the last two tunnellers, Dan Hooper, also known as “Swampy”, and another protester known as Satchel, are out of the tunnel.

Swampy was among climate change protesters who had charges against them dropped recently after they occupied tunnels near Euston Station.

The War camp was on a narrow area of land between the A413 and the local Chiltern railway line south of Wendover.

Veteran environmental activist Swampy(Luciana Guerra/PA)

Heading north, the HS2 line will pass over the road and railway on a low viaduct before entering a tunnel to pass to the west of the village.

A HS2 spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that all protesters have now been safely removed from the illegal action at Small Dean.

“By providing a cleaner, greener way to travel, HS2 will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the country’s push to reduce carbon emissions.